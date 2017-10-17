Community Calendar 10-19-2017

October 19

Movie Day will be held at Magee Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 4 p.m. The movie will be Monster Trucks.

Magee HS FASFA Day October 19, 1-6. Magee High School will host FASFA day to help seniors apply for MS and Federal Financial Aid. Get 2 College will be on hand to assist. Call for an appointment.

October 21

The annual Fall Festival at New Hope Baptist Church will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 5 p.m. There will be a cookout serving alligator, fish, ribs and a lot more. There will be a cake walk, games, and fun for all ages. A trunk-or-treat and a hay ride will be held if weather permits. Everyone is invited to attend.

The 95th Church Anniversary and Family and Friends Day at Bethlehem M.B. Church, 803 Simpson Highway 540, Mendenhall, will be celebrated Saturday, Oct. 21, at 3 p.m. Featuring Gospel Recording Artist Lillian Lilly and Pastor Billy Lyes of Mt. Zion M.B. Church, Dekalb and Cedar Grove M.B. Church, Lena.

New Zion will have their Neighborhood Watch on Saturday, October 21, at 6 p.m. Clay McPherson will present a program about human trafficking. Bring something mouth watering to eat and invite a neighbor.

Musicians’ Appreciation will be held at Rose Hill Church of Christ Holiness, USA on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. to celebrate pianist Sister Paquita Redmond and drummer Bro. Zaccheus Hollins. The speaker will be Rev. Darren Clay, pastor of Shady Oak Baptist Church, Collins. The Shady Oak choir will be the guest choir. Choirs, soloists and fellow musicians are invited to join.

The monthly meeting of the Simpson County Historical and Genealogical Society will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, October 21, at the Miller Building, 150 West Court Avenue, Mendenhall. All are welcome. Learn more at http://www.schgs.net

October 22

Family and Friends Day will be held at Magee First Baptist Church on Sunday, Oct. 22. Service will begin at 11 a.m. followed by food, fun and fellowship from 1-3 p.m. Magee First Baptist Church is located at 11th Ave NW, Magee.

Friends and Family Day will be held Sunday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. at New Hymn M.B. Church, Pinola. The guest speaker will be The Dynamic and awesome Man of God Pastor Dr. Willie Jones. The theme is “We are family, Romans 12:5.”

The annual Senior Citizens Appreciation Day will be celebrated at St. Peter M.B. Church at 11:30 a.m. Mother Irene Magee’s 103rd birthday will also be celebrated in the fellowship hall following the morning services. Everyone is invited to attend. The guest speaker will be Rev. Billy Ray Womack. The theme is “God Keep on Blessing Me.”

Pastor Jenkins and First Lady Jenkins will be honored for their fifth anniversary at Galilee M.B. Church, Mt. Olive on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 1:30 p.m. The speaker for the occasion will be Rev. George McBound, pastor of Mt. Elam M.B. Church, Pearl. Everyone is invited to attend.

October 23

Mississippi Author Janet Ferguson will be signing copies of her book Magnolia Storms on Monday, Oct. 23, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Mendenhall Public Library.

October 24

Get ready to move and look and feel great before the holidays with Zumba at Magee Public Library. Instructor Kathy King will lead the class on Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m. Registration is open, call 601-849-3747 to register.

October 25

Join Creative Coloring: Coffee, Cookies and Coloring at Mendenhall Public Library on Oct. 25 at 1-2 p.m.

Preschool story time (ages 3-5 years old) will be held at Magee Public Library on Oct. 25 at 11 a.m.

Community Garden Field Day will be held on Wednesday, October 25, at 1 p.m. at Booker-Nutrition Community Garden in the Woodard Family Nest at 157 Isaac Newsome Road, Pinola, MS 39149. The speaker will be Esmerelda Dickson, state statistician, U.S. Department of Agriculture. The focus will be the 2017 Census of Agriculture, the class and type of families farming. For information call Booker T. Woodard, 779-348-6748 or 601-259-0512.

Simpson County Baptist Association 2017 Fall Renewal Services “Create In Me A Clean Heart and Renew A Right Spirit” will be held Sunday, Oct. 22-Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 6:30 p.m. Services will be held Sunday at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church with Bro. Trent Sullivan speaking and Bob Harris leading the worship; Monday at Weathersby Baptist Church with Bro. Andy Delancy speaking and Bill Bishop leading the worship; Tuesday at Strong River Baptist Church with Bro. Cecil Hathorn speaking and Tiffany Mangum leading the worship; Wednesday at Kennedy Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Frank Harmon speaking and Bill Barnes leading the worship.

Visit Mendenhall Library for coffee and cookies and stay for the coloring on Oct. 25 at 1-2 p.m.

October 26

October is National Fire Prevention Month. Kindergarten-sixth grade is invited to Magee Public Library on Oct. 26 at 4 p.m., learn how to protect yourself. The Magee Volunteer Fire Department will be at the library to talk about this year’s theme, 2 Ways Out.

October 28

An Old Fashioned Day will be held in the Town of Braxton on Saturday, Oct. 28. Braxton Fire Department will sell hamburgers, sausage dogs, and steak sandwiches. There will be entertainment in the park along with many other events, such as pumpkin smashing, costume contest, car show and fun booths. Everyone is invited to attend this annual event.

Combined classes of 1967 (50 years), 1968, 1969 and anyone who graduated from Magee are invited to a Magee Trojan Reunion on October 28 at 6 p.m. at the Magee National Guard Armory. The cost is $45 each. For information contact Bob Everett at 601-408-9019, Maxine Shows at 601-506-1359 or suehonea@bellsouth.net

Magee Crazy Day Car Classic is Saturday, October 28, North Main Street, Magee. Entry fee is $20. Proceeds will benefit the Magee Chamber of Commerce. Registration 7:30-9:30 a.m. Voting 9:30-noon. Trophies will be awarded at 12:30. Categories: Hot rods, classic cars, rat rod, classic trucks, modern cars, modern truck, sport/import and muscle cars. For additional information call 601-849-2517.

Magee Public Library will host local writers Brenda Easterling, Jackie Tatum, Dorothy Day and Andy Delancy for Crazy Day Book Signings on October 28 at 9 a.m.

The Barnes Family Reunion, family of Tom and Alice Barnes, will be Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. until at the D’Lo Community Center. For more information call 6001-847-2567.

The Harvest Festival will be held at Coat Baptist Church on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-6:30 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. there will be food and fellowship followed by Jasper Butler (full time music ministry) in concert.

October 29

Hunter May will be in concert at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in New Hebron at 11 a.m. on October 29.

Hunter May will be in concert at Gum Springs Baptist Church at 5:30 p.m. on October 29.

A gospel sing will be held at Shady Grove Baptist Church, SCR 503, Magee beginning at 6 p.m. featuring The Faithway Singers. For information call 601-319-5886.

October 30

Halloween Candy Lane will be held at Mendenhall Public Library on Oct. 30 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Trick or treating for children ages 12 and under only. Special bags will be provided at the entrance. Children are only allowed to walk thru once.

October 31

Fall Festival sponsored by FCCLA will be held at Mendenhall High School gym parking lot on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30-8 p.m. Come enjoy fun, food and music. There will be a haunted house, jumping houses, vendors. Start your Christmas shopping early. To set up a table call Sandra Jager at Mendenhall High School at 601-847-2411 - $10 for a booth.

Get ready to move and look and feel great before the holidays with Zumba at Magee Public Library. Instructor Kathy King will lead the class on Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m. Registration is open, call 601-849-3747 to register.

The #PINK4TINK Foundation committee is hosting #PINK4TINK Celebration for Simpson County native Anitrus “Tink” Robinson on Saturday, November 4. The day will start with 2nd annual PINK4TINK Breast Cancer Walk/Health Fair. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m. Individual registration fee is $25 and Team (5) is $100 - T-shirt is included! After the walk we will have a Kickball Tournament at 11 a.m. Fees are $5/adult and $3/child (ages 5-12). Children 0-4 get in free. These events will take place at the Magee Sports Complex. To register, pay, or donate to any of these events, please see any PINK4TINK committee member or pay via PayPal at pink4tinkfoundation@gmail.com . For more information on any of these events, please contact Katrina Ross @ (601)867-1702 or any #PINK4TINK committee member.

November 1

Patrons are invited to Mendenhall Library for a friendly game of Bingo on Nov. 1 at 11:30 a.m. There will be prizes and refreshments. Bring a friend.

November 2

The Republican Women of Simpson County will meet Thursday, November 2 at 11 a.m. in the E911 Bldg. on Hwy 149 in Mendenhall. Simpson County Republican Party Chair Allen Floyd will be the speaker. Guests are welcome. For info. call Melissa Caughman at 601-382-0817.

November 5

The annual Young Women Program at James Chapel Church will be held on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 1:30 p.m. The ladies are asked to wear black and red.

Creating Second Chances (C2C) is hosting a Second Chance Workshop on how to start a small business, the expungement process and information about reentry into the community. The workshop will be held at the Mendenhall Community Center on Saturday, November 11, 9-12:30 p.m. For more information, call 601-906-5868.

November 9

Make and paint bath bombs at Mendenhall Library on Nov. 9 at 11:30 a.m. There is a $3 supply fee per person.

November 12

Senior Citizen’s Day Program will be held at New Hymn M.B. Church, Pinola on Nov. 12 at 9:30 a.m. Theme scripture is Psalms 37:25v.

November 19

Family and Friends Day will be held at James Chapel Church on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 11:30 a.m.

Information

Morning prayer and afternoon luncheon is held every Thursday at Mt. Moriah Church. Prayer time is 11 a.m. until noon. Lunch and fellowship time is 12:15-1:15 p.m. Prayer and lunch is open to all people to get spiritually fed and natural food for the soul. Senior citizens, the needy and the homeless, come and bring a friend. Mt. Moriah Church is located at 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee.

The Books-n-Lunch Club meets at the Magee Library at 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss a book chosen for adult readers. New participants are welcome. Pick up or prepare a lunch item to share and join the group, or just visit to see what goes on. Call the library at 601-849-3747 for more information.

Magee First UMC livestreams Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. weekly via mageefumc.org. Services are also archived for viewing convenience.

The Simpson County Federation of Democratic Women meets at the E911 Building in Mendenhall the third Saturday of each month from 10-11 a.m.

Drug problem? Narcotics Anonymous can help. NA toll free helpline: 866-643-6792. Local NA meeting schedule: Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at Overflow Church in Magee.

American Legion Post 74 meets the third Tuesday of each month at the VFW, Hwy 49, Magee, at 6:30 p.m. Veterans and active duty service personnel welcome.

Lunch and Prayer is held every Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at BridgePointe Church, 123 Choctaw Street E., Magee. Hosted by Genesis (a BridgePointe Ministry.)

Weekly Prayer will be held every Thursday at noon at the Faith Tabernacle COGIC located across from the Goodwater Barber School in Magee. For info call 601-849-4007.

Preschool story time is held at Mendenhall Public Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Bring your preschooler for stories, songs and crafts.