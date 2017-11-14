Community Calendar 11-16-2017

November 18

Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s Simpson County Center is hosting a workshop for local high school and college students who are interested in improving their ACT scores. The workshop will be facilitated by Dot McClendon of Brookhaven from 9 a.m. – 12 noon on Saturday, November 18. The deadline to register is November 10. A $60 fee is required to reserve your space. No refunds or transfers. For more information, call 601-849-0124.

The monthly meeting of the Simpson County Historical and Genealogical Society will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 18, at the Miller Building, 150 West Court Avenue, Mendenhall. All are welcome. Learn more at http://www.schgs.net

November 19

Family and Friends Day will be held at James Chapel Church on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 11:30 a.m.

Annual Choir Anniversary will be held at Zionell C.M.E. Church, 325 Zionell Church Road, Mt. Olive, on Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. The theme is “Praise ye the Lord. Sing unto the Lord a new song, and his praise in the congregation of saints” Psalms 149:1.

Annual Friends and Family Day will be held at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church on Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Pastor Mitchell Chatman of the Mt. Pisgah M.B. Church. Everyone is invited.

The Hattiesburg/Pine Pageants announce the upcoming local Miss Mississippi and Miss Mississippi's Outstanding Teen Pageants. Titles of Miss Hattiesburg, Miss Deep South, Miss Southern Magnolia, and Miss Pearl River Valley and their associated Outstanding Teens will be awarded. Pageants will be held on Sunday, November 19, at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Center in downtown Hattiesburg.

Contestants for the Miss Program must be at least 18 yrs. of age and not over the age of 24. The Outstanding Teens must be at least 13 yrs. of age by the start of the state pageant next spring and not over the age of 17. Applications are currently being accepted. All winners will advance to the State Pageant next spring/summer in Vicksburg. For more information see our Facebook page, Hattiesburg/Pine Belt Pageants or e-mail: dogwood@bayspringstel.net or call 601-270-2034 or 601-394-8688.

Homecoming and Dedication of the pastor’s new home will be held at Concord Baptist Church in Smith County on Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. with Thanksgiving lunch to follow.

Annual Women’s Day Program at Rose Hill Church of Christ Holiness in Pinola will be held on Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. The guest speaker is evangelist Constance Bradford, a member of New Bethel Life Center. Theme: “Better Together United We Stand,” Ephesians 4:11-16. Everyone is invited.

St. Peter M.B. Church Anniversary will be celebrated on Nov. 19 during the 11 a.m. worship service. Pastor Bishop Alexander Williams, Sr. of Greater New Jerusalem Apostolic Church will be the guest speaker. St. Peter M.B. Church is located at 248 Hawpond Church Road, Magee.

A Big Gospel Sing will be held at Braxton Baptist Church off Hwy 49 South at Braxton featuring Nashville Recording Artists Tim Frith and Gospel Echoes on Sunday, Nov 19, at 11 a.m. A turkey dinner will be served at noon. For more information call 601-906-0677.

Lighthouse Community Church sixth annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be Sunday, Nov. 19. Dinner will be served at 222 South Ave., Mendenhall. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

November 21

Thanksgiving Worship Service will be held at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church (919 Johnson Lockhart Drive, Magee) on Tuesday, November 21, at 7 p.m. The guest preacher for the service will be Rev. Harold Brewer of Morning Star Baptist Church in Florence.

November 26

The annual Family & Friends Day will be held at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church (919 Johnson Lockhart Drive, Magee) on Sunday, November 26. Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. Rev. E. Darnell Moffett is the pastor.

The 143rd Church Anniversary will be celebrated at The Greater Dry Ridge M.B. Church on Nov. 26 at 1:30 p.m. The speaker will be Rev. Johnny Moseley, Point Pleasant M.B. Church, Mt. Olive. Theme: Puzzle Pieces, Putting It All Together, Romans 15:6.

Family and Friends Day will be held at Mary Grove Church on Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. The theme is “Together in Unity” from Psalms 133:1. Everyone is invited to attend.

November 29

Enjoy cookies, coffee and coloring at Mendenhall Public Library on Nov. 29 at 1-2 p.m. Experiment with water colors and ink. Coffee and cookies will be served.

December 2

Mendenhall Business Women’s Club Tour of Homes will be Saturday, Dec. 2, from 4-7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from any club member or at the door of the homes.

The Annual D’Lo Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m. Line up is at 3 p.m. at D’Lo Water Park. The theme this year is Love Came Down. For more information call 601-201-6226.

December 12

The Mendenhall Christmas parade sponsored by the Mendenhall Area Chamber of Commerce will be held Tuesday, December 12, at 6 p.m. This year the theme will be “An Angelic Christmas.” Let’s get excited about the parade and get involved. Any businesses, church groups or individuals can participate so spread the word. Floats will be judged on the theme of the parade so get creative. All entries must be lined up by 5:15 p.m. To enter, call the Chamber office at 601-847-1725 or 601-847-2525

Information

The Magee Library has 25 angels from the Salvation Army ready to be adopted. All gifts must be returned with the tag by Dec. 6. Angel Tree is a unique holiday assistance program that connects a generous individual or group with a deserving child in need.

A Bible study on the book of Revelations is being offered every Sunday night at 6 p.m. lead by Pastor Bro. Donald Green at Fellowship Baptist Church, Hwy 13 South, Mendenhall.

Morning prayer and afternoon luncheon is held every Thursday at Mt. Moriah Church. Prayer time is 11 a.m. until noon. Lunch and fellowship time is 12:15-1:15 p.m. Prayer and lunch is open to all people to get spiritually fed and natural food for the soul. Senior citizens, the needy and the homeless, come and bring a friend. Mt. Moriah Church is located at 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee.

The Books-n-Lunch Club meets at the Magee Library at 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss a book chosen for adult readers. New participants are welcome. Pick up or prepare a lunch item to share and join the group, or just visit to see what goes on. Call the library at 601-849-3747 for more information.

Magee First UMC livestreams Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. weekly via mageefumc.org. Services are also archived for viewing convenience.

The Simpson County Federation of Democratic Women meets at the E911 Building in Mendenhall the third Saturday of each month from 10-11 a.m.

Drug problem? Narcotics Anonymous can help. NA toll free helpline: 866-643-6792. Local NA meeting schedule: Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at Overflow Church in Magee.

American Legion Post 74 meets the third Tuesday of each month at the VFW, Hwy 49, Magee, at 6:30 p.m. Veterans and active duty service personnel welcome.

Lunch and Prayer is held every Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at BridgePointe Church, 123 Choctaw Street E., Magee. Hosted by Genesis (a BridgePointe Ministry.)

Weekly Prayer will be held every Thursday at noon at the Faith Tabernacle COGIC located across from the Goodwater Barber School in Magee. For info call 601-849-4007.

Preschool story time is held at Mendenhall Public Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Bring your preschooler for stories, songs and crafts.