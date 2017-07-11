Community Calendar 11-9-2017

November 9

Make and paint bath bombs at Mendenhall Library on Nov. 9 at 11:30 a.m. There is a $3 supply fee per person.

Goss Baptist Church’s 14th Annual Blessing of the Hunt will be held on Nov. 9 at the Columbia Expo Center. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Gary Miller of Outdoor Truths will be the featured speaker at 7 p.m. Admission is free. There will be a lot of door prizes. A Landmaster ATV will be the grand prize. For more information call 601-736-9563. Everyone is invited.

Have a fun time and make beautiful hand crafted cards using Stamping UP products on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. at Magee Public Library. There will be a $5 charge for materials. Make up to three cards.

November 10

The USDA Service Center, which houses the Simpson County Farm Service Agency (FSA) and the Simpson County Natural Resources Conservation (NRCS) offices, located at 30808 Simpson Hwy 13, Mendenhall, will be closed Friday, Nov. 10 for Veterans’ Day. The Service Center will re-open on Monday, Nov. 13 at 8 a.m.

November 10 and 11

Kennedy Springs Baptist Church "Mission Center"--- --First Winter Sale - November 10 and 11, 8 a.m.-noon. Most clothes will be *$1.00 including lots of scrubs and blue jeans. Hundreds of sweats, coats, jackets and sweaters sell for *$1 to * $10. They receive new clothing donations from CATO and Dollar General as well as jewelry from Ballyhoo often! Hundreds of books are available for 10¢. It has been open to the public every other weekend for over ten years selling toys, dishes, linens, knick knacks and much more at unbelievable prices! Follow the pink signs from Polk’s Pharmacy only nine miles from downtown Magee and only 10 miles out Highway 540E from Highway 49 to 2034 Highway 540. 601-847-0702. Be sure to spread the word and share their fb page "Kennedy Springs Mission Center Ministry". (* Indicates some slightly higher)

November 11

A gospel sing will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Sanford Community Center, 663 Old Highway 49, Sanford featuring Southern Heritage, Clay Graves and Faithway Singers. Admission is free. A love offering will be received. For more information call 601-765-6485.

November 12

Senior Citizen’s Day Program will be held at New Hymn M.B. Church, Pinola, on Nov. 12 at 9:30 a.m. Theme scripture is Psalms 37:25.

Mission societies and church members are invited to uplift the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. at Magee First Baptist Church, 618 11th SW Ave., Magee. The program is being given in an effort to build the scholarship funds for the YWA department. This will be the 90th year program of the organization of the SAACWI.

Revival services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, Hwy 49, Braxton, Sunday, Nov. 12 - Wednesday, Nov. 15. Buddy Sheriff will be the guest preacher and Grey Johnson will be the music worship leader. Sunday School will begin at 10 a.m. followed by worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday night services will begin at 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday services will begin at 6:30 each evening. Everyone is invited to attend.

Goodwater CME Church Anniversary will be celebrated on Sunday, Nov. 12 at noon. Rev. Anthony Watts, pastor of St. Mary M.B. Church, D’Lo will be the guest speaker. Everyone is invited to attend. Goodwater CME Church is located at 325 Raleigh Road, Magee.

Annual Family, Friends and Church celebration will be held at Oak Grove Baptist Church, New Hebron on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 1:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Elder Robert West Jr., Pastor of New Hymn M.B. Church, Pinola. Everyone is invited to attend.

November 11-13

CMRLS Libraries will be closed Saturday, Nov. 11 and Monday, Nov. 13, in observance of Veterans Day. Regular Library hours will resume on Tuesday, Nov. 12. All online resources will be available at cmrls.lib.ms.us while your library is closed; Central Mississippi Regional Library System serves the public libraries of Rankin, Scott, Simpson, and Smith Counties.

November 14

The Mississippi State University Extension Office in Simpson County will have a birdseed wreath/ornament workshop November 17 at 10 a.m. the cost is $5 per person. Deadline to register is November 14. Call 601-847-1335 to register.

November 18

Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s Simpson County Center is hosting a workshop for local high school and college students who are interested in improving their ACT scores. The workshop will be facilitated by Mrs. Dot McClendon of Brookhaven from 9 a.m. – 12 noon on Saturday, November 18. The deadline to register is November 10. A $60 fee is required to reserve your space. No refunds or transfers. For more information, call 601-849-0124.

November 19

Family and Friends Day will be held at James Chapel Church on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 11:30 a.m.

Annual Choir Anniversary will be held at Zionell C.M.E. Church, 325 Zionell Church Road, Mt. Olive, on Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. The theme is “Praise ye the Lord. Sing unto the Lord a new song, and his praise in the congregation of saints” Psalms 149:1.

Annual Friends and Family Day will be held at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church on Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Pastor Mitchell Chatman of the Mt. Pisgah M.B. Church. Everyone is invited.

The Hattiesburg/Pine Pageants announce the upcoming local Miss Mississippi and Miss Mississippi's Outstanding Teen Pageants. Titles of Miss Hattiesburg, Miss Deep South, Miss Southern Magnolia, and Miss Pearl River Valley and their associated Outstanding Teens will be awarded. Pageants will be held on Sunday, November 19, at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Center in downtown Hattiesburg.

Contestants for the Miss Program must be at least 18 yrs. of age and not over the age of 24. The Outstanding Teens must be at least 13 yrs. of age by the start of the state pageant next spring and not over the age of 17. Applications are currently being accepted. All our winners will advance to the State Pageant next spring/summer in Vicksburg. For more information see our Facebook page, Hattiesburg/Pine Belt Pageants or e-mail: dogwood@bayspringstel.net or call 601-270-2034 or 601-394-8688.

Homecoming and Dedication of the Pastor’s new home will be held at Concord Baptist Church in Smith County on Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. with Thanksgiving lunch to follow.

Annual Women’s Day Program at Rose Hill Church of Christ Holiness in Pinola will be held on Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. The guest speaker is Evangelist Constance Bradford, a member of New Bethel Life Center. Theme: “Better Together United We Stand, Ephesians 4:11-16. Everyone is invited.

November 21

Thanksgiving Worship Service will be held at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church (919 Johnson Lockhart Drive, Magee) on Tuesday, November 21, at 7 p.m. The guest preacher for the service will be Rev. Harold Brewer of Morning Star Baptist Church in Florence.

November 26

The annual Family & Friends Day will be held at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church (919 Johnson Lockhart Drive, Magee) on Sunday, November 26. Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. Rev. E. Darnell Moffett is the pastor.

The 143rd Church Anniversary will be celebrated at The Greater Dry Ridge M.B. Church on Nov. 26 at 1:30 p.m. The speaker will be Rev. Johnny Moseley, Point Pleasant M.B. Church, Mt. Olive. Theme: Puzzle Pieces, Putting It All Together, Romans 15:6.

November 29

Enjoy cookies, coffee and coloring at Mendenhall Public Library on Nov. 29 at 1-2 p.m. Experiment with water colors and ink. Coffee and cookies will be served.

December 12

The Mendenhall Christmas parade sponsored by the Mendenhall Area Chamber of Commerce will be held Tuesday, December 12, at 6 p.m. This year the theme will be “An Angelic Christmas.” Let’s get excited about the parade and get involved. Any businesses, church groups or individuals can participate so spread the word. Floats will be judged on the theme of the parade so get creative. All entries must be lined up by 5:15 p.m. To enter you can call the Chamber office at 601-847-1725 or 601-847-2525

Information

The Magee Library has 25 angels from the Salvation Army ready to be adopted. All gifts must be returned with the tag by Dec. 6. Angel Tree is a unique holiday assistance program that connects a generous individual or group with a deserving child in need.

A Bible study on the book of Revelations is being offered every Sunday night at 6 p.m. lead by Pastor Bro. Donald Green at Fellowship Baptist Church, Hwy 13 South, Mendenhall.

Morning prayer and afternoon luncheon is held every Thursday at Mt. Moriah Church. Prayer time is 11 a.m. until noon. Lunch and fellowship time is 12:15-1:15 p.m. Prayer and lunch is open to all people to get spiritually fed and natural food for the soul. Senior citizens, the needy and the homeless, come and bring a friend. Mt. Moriah Church is located at 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee.

The Books-n-Lunch Club meets at the Magee Library at 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss a book chosen for adult readers. New participants are welcome. Pick up or prepare a lunch item to share and join the group, or just visit to see what goes on. Call the library at 601-849-3747 for more information.

Magee First UMC livestreams Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. weekly via mageefumc.org. Services are also archived for viewing convenience.

The Simpson County Federation of Democratic Women meets at the E911 Building in Mendenhall the third Saturday of each month from 10-11 a.m.

Drug problem? Narcotics Anonymous can help. NA toll free helpline: 866-643-6792. Local NA meeting schedule: Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at Overflow Church in Magee.

American Legion Post 74 meets the third Tuesday of each month at the VFW, Hwy 49, Magee, at 6:30 p.m. Veterans and active duty service personnel welcome.

Lunch and Prayer is held every Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at BridgePointe Church, 123 Choctaw Street E., Magee. Hosted by Genesis (a BridgePointe Ministry.)

Weekly Prayer will be held every Thursday at noon at the Faith Tabernacle COGIC located across from the Goodwater Barber School in Magee. For info call 601-849-4007.

Preschool story time is held at Mendenhall Public Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Bring your preschooler for stories, songs and crafts.