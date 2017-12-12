Community Calendar 12-14-2017

December 15

New Hymn Alumni Association will host the Third Annual Banquet on December 15 at Kountry Kitchen in Georgetown at 6 p.m. The cost to attend will be $8 per person; food will be catered.

December 16

The Magee Library will host a visit from Santa on Saturday, Dec. 16, beginning at 10 a.m. Children can get their pictures made with Santa. There will be coloring sheets, a craft station, and snacks while you wait for your picture. The Christmas classic, “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” will be read.

The Second Annual Christmas Musical Saturday will be held at New Zion M.B. Church, Pinola, on December 16 at 6 p.m. All choirs, soloists, musical groups and praise teams are welcomed. Special guest choir will be Farris Hill M.B. Church, Pelahatichie. Everyone is invited to attend.

December 17

The Twelfth Year Pastoral Anniversary honoring Pastors Columbus and Barbara O’Banner of Mt. Moriah Church will be held Sunday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Church, 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee. Catered dinner follows at Magee Civic Center, 117 1st Ave NW, Magee.

December 21-23

Enjoy a beautiful retelling of the Christmas Story with live cast and animals at Fellowship Baptist Church, Hwy 13 South, Mendenhall, on December 21-23 from 7-9 p.m. There will be hot chocolate and coffee.

December 25-26

The Board of Supervisors and Simpson County Solid Waste Offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26 in Observance of Christmas. Trash pickup will run as follows: Regular garbage pickup for Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26, will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 27, and run until Friday afternoon. Please have trash in bags and out by 6 a.m. We will be closed Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 in Observance of New Year’s Day. Regular pick-up for Monday will begin Tuesday, Jan. 2, and run throughout Thursday afternoon.

January 6

A sing with Buddy Lyles of the Florida Boys will be held at Stonewall Baptist Church, Shivers Road, on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited.

January 14

Celebrate James Chapel M.B. Church Pastor’s Sixth Year Anniversary on Sunday, January 14, at 2 p.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Roy Thompson, pastor of Spring Hill M.B. Church, Prentiss. Everyone is invited to attend.

February 11

Miss Simpson County and Miss Central Southeast Magnolia State Pageant will be held February 24 in Magee. The deadline to enter is Feb. 11. Two winners will be crowned in each division. For an entry form, go to missmagnolia.com or contact local director Lisa Partlow at 601-720-4705 or magnoliameme74@yahoo.com

Information

A Bible study on the book of Revelations is being offered every Sunday night at 6 p.m. led by Pastor Bro. Donald Green at Fellowship Baptist Church, Hwy 13 South, Mendenhall.

Morning prayer and afternoon luncheon is held every Thursday at Mt. Moriah Church. Prayer time is 11 a.m. until noon. Lunch and fellowship time is 12:15-1:15 p.m. Prayer and lunch is open to all people to get spiritually fed and natural food for the soul. Senior citizens, the needy and the homeless, come and bring a friend. Mt. Moriah Church is located at 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee.

The Books-n-Lunch Club meets at the Magee Library at 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss a book chosen for adult readers. New participants are welcome. Pick up or prepare a lunch item to share and join the group, or just visit to see what goes on. Call the library at 601-849-3747 for more information.

Magee First UMC livestreams Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. weekly via mageefumc.org. Services are also archived for viewing convenience.

The Simpson County Federation of Democratic Women meets at the E911 Building in Mendenhall the third Saturday of each month from 10-11 a.m.

Drug problem? Narcotics Anonymous can help. NA toll free helpline: 866-643-6792. Local NA meeting schedule: Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at Overflow Church in Magee.

American Legion Post 74 meets the third Tuesday of each month at the VFW, Hwy 49, Magee, at 6:30 p.m. Veterans and active duty service personnel welcome.

Lunch and Prayer is held every Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at BridgePointe Church, 123 Choctaw Street E., Magee. Hosted by Genesis (a BridgePointe Ministry.)

Weekly Prayer will be held every Thursday at noon at the Faith Tabernacle COGIC located across from the Goodwater Barber School in Magee. For info call 601-849-4007.

Preschool story time is held at Mendenhall Public Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Bring your preschooler for stories, songs and crafts.