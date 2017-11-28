Body found and identified

At approximately 4 a.m. Monday, November 20, the Magee Police Department responded to a call describing a dead body near the Highway 28 West and Highway 49 intersection.

Assistant Chief Joey Womack explained that a body was lying in the road not far from the CEFCO and Texaco service stations.

Womack described the victim as being an African American male wearing black clothing and a black skull cap. He said the area where the body was found was poorly lit. Womack said the subject was possibly homeless and upon investigation had only had used cigarette butts in his possession.

Simpson County Coroner Terry Tutor was called to retrieve the body.

Womack said that the victim had been run over by a car.

Following the coroner’s examination the cause of death was in fact determined to be a vehicle accident.

The victim was later identified as Rodney Charles Williams, and his next of kin was located in Louisiana and Arizona.

Womack said the department has interviewed vehicle owners and inspected several vehicles that were in the area at that time, but nothing has developed.

Womack requested help from the community, and asked that anyone with unexplained front end damage contact the Magee Police Department.

Womack said, “Anyone who was in that area the morning of the 20th between 3:30 a.m. to 3:50 a.m. and thinks they may have hit something unknowingly, please contact us.”