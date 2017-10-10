DA announces sentences for felonies

District Attorney Matt Sullivan has announced that during the first two weeks of the Simpson County Circuit Court Term, a number of notable defendants were adjudicated guilty and sentenced to significant punishments for felony crimes they committed in Thirteenth District.

Arthur Walker received a total of 30 years for two counts of Burglary of a Dwelling.

Karen Morrow received 5 years for Felony DUI.

Tabitha Arrington received 3 years for Possession of Methamphetamine.

Cameron Napier received 3 years for Embezzlement.

Essence Williams received 5 years for Shoplifting.

Nathan Rayborn received 3 years for Possession of Methamphetamine.

Randy Reeves received 5 years for Felony DUI.

Corey Ashmore received 2 years for Malicious Mischief.

Allen Dozier received 10 years for Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute.

Marcus Brown received 5 years for Burglary of a Non-Dwelling.

Christopher Keys received 5 years for Felony DUI.

DeAngelo Carter received 3 years for Possession of Cocaine.

Billie Robertson received 5 years for Embezzlement.

Alisa McGlocklin received 3 years for Possession of Methamphetamine.

Jamal Jordan received 5 years for Shoplifting.

Javon Newton received 20 years for Burglary of a Dwelling.

All the defendants’ sentences are conditioned on the specific terms of their final judgments, and each defendant shall be under the control of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the entirety of their sentences.

District Attorney Matt Sullivan acknowledges the courage of victims and witnesses, and also the diligent work of law enforcement in their pursuit of justice.