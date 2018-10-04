Inmate escapes, captured same day

On April 5 at approximately 2:30 p.m., a Simpson County Detention Office transport officer, transported Simpson County inmate Joey Young to the emergency room at Simpson General Hospital.

While at the emergency room Young fled into a wooded area around the hospital.

Simpson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, K-9 Units and Mendenhall Police Department secured a perimeter around the area that Young fled into.

At approximately 5:32 p.m. on the same date Young was apprehended short distance from the hospital.

He was transported back to Simpson County Adult Detention Center and was charged with felony escape.