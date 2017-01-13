District 2 Seat still available

The Simpson County School Board will be accepting applicants to fill the District 2 school board position recently vacated by Linda Curlee. The board will accept applicants for the position until Friday, January 27. On Friday, February 3, the board will host a special called meeting to hear from the applicants and to appoint one individual to serve in the position until the next countywide election can be held. Those wishing to be considered for the position must live in District 2 and should contact the Simpson County School District at 601.847.8000.