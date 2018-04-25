Has City of Magee jumped off a cliff into lawsuit?

T he analogy we heard as children went like this: “Just because everyone else is doing it doesn’t make it right.” If the situation was bad this was added: “You wouldn’t jump off a cliff just because everyone else is doing it--now would you?”

This is the question we posed to the City of Magee. Why would you enter into a lawsuit against drug manufacturers if you have no way of knowing whether you even have damages resulting from their actions?

There was no discussion before our city leadership recently voted to become a party to the lawsuit. If there was conversation it was done behind closed doors, which is a violation of the open meetings act.

I can almost hear someone saying, “But if we don’t sue we will not get anything.” I do not believe the board or any of its members or our mayor or their attorney have given a thought as to what their action may really cost all of us.

The current logic is that “We are just suing the manufacturers of drugs because they are rich. We are not suing doctors or hospitals or anything like that.”

But think for a minute-- who is going to testify about patient care and what patients were prescribed--local doctors? Where were these patients treated--at local hospitals or clinics? Who filled the prescriptions--local pharmacists?

Who is filing the lawsuit--governmental entities? Will the state, which operates healthcare facilities like Region Eight or Whitfield, be involved? Not at the outset perhaps, but some in the legal profession say the first suits are just against the manufacturers. If this suit is successful it is likely to bring other suits. What if future suits trickle down to have more local impact?

Additionally, some of the lawyers recruiting clients to sue drug companies are also politicians, and they are on the bandwagon soliciting clients. The most recent is the Representative for District 113, Hank Zuber, which serves part of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, who is soliciting the board of supervisors for their business. At least Zuber offered services for 25 percent compared to the 33 percent the city is agreeing to.

Let’s for a moment assume that the suit is won and the city gets some of the settlement from “Jackpot Justice.” Who do you think is going to pay the settlement cost? Initially, of course, it will be the manufacturer. But that will do one of two things: bankrupt the company or cause the cost to be passed along to the consumer.

Where does that leave us as consumers? Our insurance premiums go up because our drugs just went up in cost.

It is not just this decision that the city board stumbled into. There have been a number of other issues that they appear to stumble through without solid dialogue that leads to good decision making.

These people were elected to make sound decisions and if it takes a while to make an informed decision, so be it. The board can recess to meet again if they do not know all the data or ramifications of their actions at first.

But we think the idea of becoming a party to a lawsuit without knowing what kinds of damages you have suffered may make us a part of a frivolous lawsuit. If the suit is ruled frivolous, could the city be held liable?

The local healthcare folks we have spoken to are more than a little concerned that the City of Magee is a party to this lawsuit.

Besides, the city already has a funding mechanism through taxes and we need to be willing to pay for services that way, not through the windfall from a lawsuit that may wind up costing us rather than benefitting us.