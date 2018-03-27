Our schools need our help to improve and survive we

Mayor Dale Berry reported at last Monday’s Magee Board of Aldermen meeting that participation in the Mayor’s Youth Council is lacking and attendance is off.

In other business, Berry announced that the water tank on Goodwater Road is scheduled to be repainted in 2019. According to a previous statement from Berry, the company that had been hired to clean the tank sand-blasted it rather than pressure washing it. This removed a lot of the paint from the tower.

The city was solicited to become a part of a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies and providers of drugs that have fueled the opioid crisis. Latoya Chambers, a Dallas attorney, made a presentation to the board urging them to join in the lawsuit. The board determined that they would have Board Attorney Bruce Smith review the information and make a recommendation to the board.

The next Ride the Block event is set for the first Friday in April, April 6. Berry reported that the city would like essays posted on the bulletin board about people’s most exciting memories from the block. He said there would be new vendors as well as a band at the April event. Shallow River Band will play at the Community Center.

Berry reported that the bill has come out of the Mississippi House of Representatives to allow golf carts on city streets and is now before the Senate.

Berry announced plans to have a special meeting with county and other municipalities to determine the best course of action to replace the inmate labor used by the city for special projects. The city will delay starting paving projects until that decision is finalized.

Berry said plans are moving forward to build a community center for senior citizens.

The board heard from engineers Berry Mott and Keifer Grimes, who are interested in helping manage and procure grants from the FFA on behalf of the city.

Because of health issues Magee Fire Chief Lane Steel will temporarily pass control of the department to Assistant Chief Chris Tuggle. Steel told the board he expected to be back in full operation within a couple of weeks.

The board approved Police Officer Dillon Brown move from fulltime to parttime with the Magee Police Department and Officer Joshua Bryant going from parttime to fulltime.

The meeting was adjourned until the next scheduled meeting on April 3.