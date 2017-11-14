Replace National Anthem? Enough is enough.

The most recent attempt at being politically correct is the call to have the National Anthem replaced. To this notion that “The Star Spangled Banner” is racist, we say enough is enough.

We changed our position on the state flag only because so many people said the flag was offensive. Personally, I don’t think so, but if the flag is an affront to others, it does not mean so much to me that I would allow it to divide the people of our state. I got called out about this issue last weekend. I also lost a couple of subscribers over my stand, but that is part of the cost of doing business.

But the idea that the lyrics to “The Star Spangled Banner” promote racism is a stretch beyond belief.

Its third stanza, which I have never heard sung, says, “No refuge could save the hireling and slave--From the terror of flight or gloom of the grave.”

Some contend that the reference is against blacks who took up arms against the colonies in support of the British.

I have news, that would be treason and the appropriate action for treason is death. This song is not meant to promote slavery, it is about allegiance.

This case against the use of the anthem was filed by Alice Huffman, president of the California NAACP.

The organization last week began circulating among legislative offices two resolutions that passed at its state conference in October, one urging Congress to rescind “one of the most racist, pro-slavery, anti-black songs in the American lexicon” as the National Anthem, and another in support of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who launched a protest movement against police brutality among professional athletes by kneeling when “The Star-Spangled Banner” was played before games.

“We owe a lot of it to Kaepernick,” Huffman said. “I think all this controversy about the knee will go away once the song is removed.”

The kneeling protests have drawn attention to an infrequently-sung third verse from “The Star-Spangled Banner,”

“Trump got in the middle of it. He blew it out of proportion,” Huffman said. This information was taken from the Sacramento Bee newspaper.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” was only adopted as the National Anthem in the 1930s.

Freedom of speech is guaranteed by the First Amendment. Just because it is free does not mean it doesn’t come without a price.

In Kaepernick’s situation that could be his NFL contract. When this newspaper states an opinion it is the guaranteed right of the editorial staff to do so, but it most certainly has its cost.

We may lose subscribers or we may gain a few, but there is always a cost associated with “free” speech.