The snow has come and gone, the way we like it

W ow! I thought when I got up on Friday morning to see all the snow on the ground. The snowfall continued through the day. We lost power early at the house but at least I got a shower first.

We went in to the office and soon the power went off there also. Most of the employees had not made it in because they live in the county and lights were out. We decided there was no point in opening the office without electricity, and besides I was planning on going hunting with buddies. Power was off at the camp also, and but they had gas heat so it was a no brainer from my perspective--let’s go hunting.

We made it to Port Gipson with time to hunt that evening. It was pretty chilly as I made my way out to the stand on the food plot. Before I knew it, up pops a doe. She was joined by a yearling and they grazed the plot for about 45 minutes before full dark.

Friday evening when we got back to camp a service man was at the entrance and we were getting power that night. Fortunately, one of the fellows had picked up lanterns on the way in. That night we grilled hamburgers so I was fine not having lights because we had water and heat.

Saturday morning we got up early and headed to the woods. It was still dark as I made my way to the stand. I looked to either side of ridge I was following and it was like a long way to the bottom. The temperature was 27 degrees. By 9:00 it was time to make my way back to the truck. There was one nice buck killed, a 10-point. We did lunch that afternoon before it was time to go back into the woods the power was restored.

I was back on a different food plot this time and just before the long shadows came one deer arrived, and then another. They scampered off but soon three different deer showed up. That afternoon I saw a total of five deer. Still no shooter, but that was ok because we still had a morning hunt still to go.

Sunday morning we got up and had a good breakfast before it was time to head back out. This time it was light and I was able to see just how far it was to the bottom of this particular ridge -- almost 300 feet to the bottom. I am thinking, this is why the guys said don’t shoot a doe and it really needs to be a big buck if you choose to take one. I am not sure I could have made it out from there myself, much less carrying a deer.

Well, it was not going to be an issue because I didn’t get a chance. But it really was like being somewhere other than Mississippi because of the steep drops.

There was still a smattering of snow but as the temps warmed all that was left was a memory of the big snow that surprised us in December 2017.