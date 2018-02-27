New PT clinic comes to Magee

Magee and Simpson County will soon be home to a new physical therapy clinic.

Dr. Josh Duckworth of Magee recently returned to work in the Simpson County area and start a physical therapy clinic here. The clinic will be owned and operated locally and is a partnership between Duckworth, Chaucer Funchess and Josh McNulty, all of Magee.

The new business, to be called Apex Physical Therapy, is located at 805 Third St. S.W. behind the Best Western on Highway 49.

In addition to offering general physical therapy, therapists will also offer pain management treatment. Special services will include dry needling and sports performance programs directed by Chaucer Funchess.

While the normal process for treatment is made available through doctor referrals, Apex will be able to perform counseling which will provide direct access to additional services.

Dr. Duckworth said that all insurances as well as Medicare and Medicaid are accepted for services.

The typical physical therapy services are available for issues like post surgery rehabilitation, injury, orthopedics and pain management.

The dry needling process is a micro-fine needle treatment used to reduce pain, tightness, muscular skeleton issues and headache pain.

The work conditioning program replicates motion required to perform various jobs to strengthen patients so they can return to work.

The sports performance program involves groups of people of similar age and gender. Specific programs are taylored to meet their needs. It could be a group of high school athletes who need to build certain skills and endurance or even a group of women who are attempting to maintain a desired level of activity.

Offerings will also include programs like fitness boot camps and agility camps. For more information on these programs, contact Funchess at (601) 900-2818.

Duckworth views the option of coming back to a clinic in Simpson County as a great opportunity. His family is located here. He said, “I am so thankful for the people I have worked with over the years. They have taught me a lot and have been great mentors.”

Duckworth is married and has two children ages 2 and 4.

He said his goals are to expand the staff in the future but first he needed to get everything operational. The offices will open on March 5 with a ribbon cutting and grand opening scheduled for sometime in the near future.

The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The clinic phone number is 601-849-2734.