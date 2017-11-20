Body found in Magee

At approximately 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20, the Magee Police Department responded to a call describing a dead body near the Highway 28 West and Highway 49 intersection.

Asst. Chief Joey Womack explained that a body was lying in the road not far from the CEFCO and Texaco service stations. Womack described the victim as being an African American male wearing black clothing and a black skull cap.

He said the area where the body was found was poorly lit. Womack said the subject was possibly homeless and upon investigation only had used cigarette butts in his possession. Simpson County Coroner Terry Tutor was called to retrieve the body. Womack said that the victim had been run over by a car.

The Magee Police department is currently working to identify the body and notify the next of kin. Womack requested help from the community, and asked anyone with unexplained front end to a damage to a vehicle to contact the Magee Police Department.