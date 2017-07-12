Primary tabs

School Delay

Thu, 12/07/2017 - 8:00pm

SCSD will delay the start of classes until 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 8th due to inclement weather in the area.

Obituaries

Mable Ainsworth

Mable Ainsworth, 81, of Braxton, passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at her residence in... READ MORE

Charles T. Lee
Kathern Louise Little
Carol Jean Martin
Thomas A. Smith
Thomas A. Smith

Social

Platinum Club enjoys 10-day tour of Italy

After months of planning and anticipation, 30 Peoples Bank Platinum Club travelers flew from Jackson to Atlanta on Nov. 1 on the first leg of a fall trip to Italy.

Platinum Club enjoys 10-day tour of Italy
Community Calendar 12-7-2017
Santa to visit Magee Library on Dec. 16
Santa to visit Magee Library on Dec. 16
Law and Public Safety

