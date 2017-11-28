Dollar General Hwy. 28 robbed

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a successful robbery on Friday November 24 at Dollar General on Highway 28 West at approximately 9:49 p.m.

Investigator Chris Wallace explained that the incident took place just before closing. He described the subject as a slim African American male with a blue t-shirt wrapped around his head, wearing a black hoodie and khaki pants. Wallace said the subject entered the store and demanded money. Two clerks were inside the store at the time. According to Wallace, the subject claimed to have a gun in his possession and made threats but never produced a weapon.

The subject took approximately $300 before fleeing on foot. Investigators are currently working the case.

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with any information as to the identity of the suspect please call their office at 601-847-2921, Simpson County Investigators 601-847-2955, or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.