Drive by Shooting in Magee

On Wednesday, November 15, 2017, at approximately 8:00 PM Magee Police Department Dispatch received several reports of gunfire at different locations. As Magee PD Officers were searching the locations for the reported shooters, dispatch was notified by Magee General that an individual named Juwuan Hill was in the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the leg. Magee Police Department and the Simpson County Sheriff Department arrived at the hospital emergency room. While at the hospital, Magee PD officers identified and arrested Lex McGee and transported him to the Magee Jail, for his involvement. Shortly thereafter, another suspect, who is a 17 year old, was named as one of the shooters. Simpson Deputies arrested the 17 year old on Zion Hill Road and transported him to the Magee Jail. A detailed investigation revealed that one vehicle was initially shot up at a residence on Bowling Street in Magee. Several minutes later, another vehicle was shot up at 7th Street SE (Eastside Community). Then, a few minutes later, both of the same vehicles were exchanging gunfire near the intersection of 3rd Street and 2nd Ave SW near the Presbyterian Church. This is the location where Juwuan Hill was struck in the leg by one of the bullets.

At this time, Lex McGee has been charged with two counts of drive by shooting. The 17 year old has been charged with two counts of drive by shooting and one count of aggravated assault. Upon arrest, the 17 year old was also served with a felony warrant of Armed Robbery that had previously occurred at Eastside Apartments in August 2017.

This case will be presented to the next term of the Simpson County Grand Jury. More charges are possibly forthcoming.