SO Chief of Staff resigns

By MARLAN JONES,
Tue, 10/24/2017 - 1:39pm

Simpson County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Scott Womack has resigned from the department.

Womack was hired in August 2016, and replaced previous chief of staff Richard Harper.

Sheriff Donald O’Cain was briefly available for comment. When asked about the situation, O’Cain said, “He is gone; we had a lot of things come to a head last week. He is no longer employed by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.”

O’Cain then explained that he was not at liberty to discuss personnel matters. He also did not shed any light in regards to Womack’s replacement.

Attempts to reach Womack for comment were unsuccessful.

