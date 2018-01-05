Possible Bomb Threat *UPDATE*

Tue, 05/01/2018 - 8:31pm

*** Thank you to the Simpson County Sheriff's Office, Rankin County Sheriff's Office and the MS Highway Patrol for a job well done last night at Simpson Central School . Following a thorough search of all premises no threat was found and all buildings are secure.

** 4 bomb sniffing dogs from Simpson County S.O., Rankin Co S.O., Highway Patrol & Homeland Security are now on site conducting search along with other local LEA's and Highway Patrol. We will post early tomorrow morning the latest update on the search.

* The Simpson County Sheriff's Office and Superintendent Greg Paes are actively investigating a bomb threat that was sent by text to an administrator at Simpson Central School. Our district is committed to the safety and education of all students. We will send another notice once further details are known.

