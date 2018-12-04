Special election will be held July 10 for House Seat 77

By PAT BROWN,
  • 57 reads
Thu, 04/12/2018 - 2:28pm

Governor Phil Bryant has called for a special election for the replacement of the post vacated by former State Representative Andy Gipson.

The position is for House Seat District 77.  A special election will be held on Tuesday, July 10.  The seat covers a small part of Rankin and the majority of Simpson County.

The qualifying deadline for the position will be May 21.  Interested candidates should qualify through the Secretary of State’s Office.  However they must complete a petition of registered voters allowing them to qualify. 

Because this is not a general election candidates will not need to qualify by party.  The candidate to receive the majority of votes will be declared winner.  If a majority is not met a run off will be held on July 31. 

 

Obituaries

Charlotte Elaine Allen

Charlotte Elaine Allen, 80, of Magee died Tuesday at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. She was... READ MORE

Billy Mitchell Barlow
Jerry Blaine White, Sr
Brenda Hosey Morgan
Gussie C. Walker
Joeann A. Booth

Weddings & Engagements

Smith and Sanford to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Greg Smith of Saltillo announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their... READ MORE

Little and Baldwin to unite April 14
Womack, Duran to exchange vows April 21

Social

Mendenhall Mayor signs Great American Clean-Up Proclamation

Mayor Todd Booth signs the Great American Clean-Up 2018 Proclamation that designates the month of May as Keep America Beautiful Month and Saturday, May 5, 2018 as Great American Clean-up Day.

Lexi Cockrell named Mendenhall Miss Hospitality
Community Calendar 4-12-2018
Republican Women Meet April 5
April is Autism Awareness Month
Community Calendar 4-5-2018

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.