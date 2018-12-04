Special election will be held July 10 for House Seat 77

Governor Phil Bryant has called for a special election for the replacement of the post vacated by former State Representative Andy Gipson.

The position is for House Seat District 77. A special election will be held on Tuesday, July 10. The seat covers a small part of Rankin and the majority of Simpson County.

The qualifying deadline for the position will be May 21. Interested candidates should qualify through the Secretary of State’s Office. However they must complete a petition of registered voters allowing them to qualify.

Because this is not a general election candidates will not need to qualify by party. The candidate to receive the majority of votes will be declared winner. If a majority is not met a run off will be held on July 31.