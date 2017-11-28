Toys for Tots in need of donations

Donations, Donations, Donations time is here!

Spread a little cheer to a child less fortunate this 2017 year!

Simpson County is in need of your support!

Collecting the following:

Monetary Donations (Make all checks payable to Toys for Tots)

Bikes for children 1 to 17; dolls (multi races); doll houses; video games; table games; crafting projects; gifts for dhildren 0-3; gifts for youth ages 14 – 17; educational toys; sponsorships of $100 or more, visibility on website, letter of appreciation.

All donations due by December 11, 2017.

All donations may be dropped off in Mendenhall at Peoples Bank; PriorityOne Bank; Fred’s; Dollar General of Mendenhall; Family Dollar; Schools District Offices; Mendenhall Police Dept. or the Rho Iota Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.

For more information call Lillie Hardy 601-847-4018 Rho Iota Chapter Zeta Phi Beta Sorority LaTasha Millis Mendenhall volunteer 601-847-1212 or Deonka Mazie, local coordinator at 601-863-9763, text or email: vfcm.dmazie@outlook.com.