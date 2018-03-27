No motives in Jasper County murder

A shooting occurred last Saturday in Heidelberg, Miss., that resulted in the death of one Simpson County native and left another injured. Authorities explained that the incident occurred at approximately 3 a.m.

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson explained that the victims, 18 year olds Mercedes Dudley and Rosalind Taylor, were riding in the vehicle with another man when shots were fired. Dudley was struck and killed. Taylor was also struck by a bullet in her back.

District Attorney Matt Sullivan has assisted the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department with the investigation. He said the incident occurred on the east side of Jasper County near the Beaver Meadows community. According to Sullivan, Dudley was driving the vehicle when it was shot multiple times.

Four arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Travis Kentrell Bunch, Keyshad Donnell Arrington, Quaddarris Margun Sumlin and Jeremy Oshea McKenzie have all been charged with first degree murder and aggravated assault.

Sullivan explained that several firearms have been recovered after the arrests that included assault rifles and semi-auto handguns. Sheriff Randy Johnson said that there were no drugs involved in the case.

The subjects had their initial appearance on Monday before Judge Sullivan Dukes. Sullivan said the four subjects were each assessed a bond of $200,000 for the charge of first degree murder and $75,000 for aggravated assault. He said, of the $200,000 that $75,000 is a cash bond.

Sullivan described Jasper County as peaceful and revealed that this was the county’s first murder of 2018. Sullivan said, “My office is working closely with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department. The case is still in the early stages of investigation and we are looking for conspirators, accessories, and accomplices.”

There has been speculation that the alleged shooters may be affiliated with the Vice Lords gang. Sullivan stated that the charges may be modified, and that more arrest may come. He said, “It’s a very heinous and tragic crime, and it’s still under investigation.”