One shot in drive-by

Gunshots rang out through the city of Magee last Wednesday. On November 15, at approximately 8 p.m. Magee Police Department dispatch received several reports of gunfire at different city locations.

As Magee PD Officers were searching the locations for the reported shooters, Magee General Hospital notified dispatch that an individual named Juwuan Hill was in the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the leg. Magee Police Department and the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the hospital emergency room. While at the hospital, Magee PD officers identified and arrested Lex McGee and transported him to the Magee Jail, for his involvement.

Shortly thereafter, another suspect, a 17 year old, was named as one of the shooters. Simpson deputies arrested the 17 year old on Zion Hill Road and transported him to the Magee Jail.

A detailed investigation revealed that one vehicle was initially shot up at a residence on Boling Street in Magee. Several minutes later, another vehicle was shot up at 7th Street SE (Eastside Community) in retaliation to the first shooting. Then, a few minutes later, both of the same vehicles were exchanging gunfire near the intersection of 3rd Street and 2nd Ave SW near the Presbyterian Church. The two vehicles were parked near the church when they began exchanging gunfire. This is the location where Juwuan Hill was struck in the leg by one of the bullets.

At this time, Lex McGee has been charged with two counts of drive by shooting. The 17 year old has been charged with two counts of drive by shooting and one count of aggravated assault. Upon arrest, the 17 year old was also served with a felony warrant of Armed Robbery that had previously occurred at Eastside Apartments in August 2017. The 17 year olds identity will be released if the minor is to be trues as an adult. McGee and the minor appeared before Judge Eugene Knight last Friday for an initial appearance in court. Knight set bond at $40,000 per charge. The 17 year olds bond was set at $160,000 for his accumulated charges, and McGee’s bond was set at $80,000. Magee Police Department officials released that two other suspects were detained, but were released without charges. Assistant Chief Joey Womack said with the help of the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office that the department was able to recover both vehicles. They also recovered a nine millimeter handgun and a .40 caliber handgun both used in the shooting. Womack explained that the Magee Police Department is continuing to gather and process evidence and the investigation is ongoing.

This case will be presented during the next term of the Simpson County Grand Jury in March. More charges are possibly forthcoming.