Primary tabs

S&W Grocery in Pinola robbed

By MARLAN JONES,
  • 296 reads
Tue, 12/12/2017 - 1:22pm

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office reported that on December 10 at approximately 7 p.m. four black males heavily armed, entered the S&W Grocery & Deli store on Simpson Highway 28 West in Pinola.

Investigators said that at least one of the gunmen held the store owner at gunpoint while the other three took cash from the register and rummaged through the store’s office.

The four gunmen took approximately $12,000 and firearms before forcing the owner outside at gunpoint and breaking into his vehicle, according to Sheriff Donald O’Cain. O’Cain explained that the armed robbers took the store owner’s cell phone and credit cards before escaping on foot toward Schoolhouse Road.

Investigators said he store owner was unharmed; however he had to walk to a neighbor’s home to call the sheriff’s department.

The investigation is ongoing and the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information related to this case.

Obituaries

Johnnie Marie Carter

Johnnie Marie Carter, 68, of Brandon, MS passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at Crossgates... READ MORE

Stefanie Rene Hickey
Steven Duane Grayson
William Lenoard Hall, Sr.
Dolores Dell Boggan Wadsworth
Jamie Jones, Sr.

Social

SCA basketball

Simpson County Academy’s Cougar basketball teams had a busy week on the hardwood as they played games last week against Central Hinds Academy, Park Place Christi

Snow Day 2017
Community Calendar 12-14-2017
13 join first Color Run
Magee High School Beta Club Inductees
Cindy Whitley speaks to Automotive Services students

Copyright 2017 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.