S&W Grocery in Pinola robbed

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office reported that on December 10 at approximately 7 p.m. four black males heavily armed, entered the S&W Grocery & Deli store on Simpson Highway 28 West in Pinola.

Investigators said that at least one of the gunmen held the store owner at gunpoint while the other three took cash from the register and rummaged through the store’s office.

The four gunmen took approximately $12,000 and firearms before forcing the owner outside at gunpoint and breaking into his vehicle, according to Sheriff Donald O’Cain. O’Cain explained that the armed robbers took the store owner’s cell phone and credit cards before escaping on foot toward Schoolhouse Road.

Investigators said he store owner was unharmed; however he had to walk to a neighbor’s home to call the sheriff’s department.

The investigation is ongoing and the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information related to this case.