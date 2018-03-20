Primary tabs

Two stabbings reported

By MARLAN JONES,
Tue, 03/20/2018 - 1:56pm

Saturday, the Mendenhall Police Department was dispatched to 200 Downs Avenue Lot 7 after receiving an emergency call. Mendenhall Police Chief Candy McCullum explained that a dispute happened at the property between two subjects whom McCullum identified as Jeffery Williams and Melvin McDonald.

According to McCullum, Williams was found at the scene and had sustained a stab wound. McDonald also sustained a stab wound, but was able to drive himself to Simpson General Hospital.

McCullum said McDonald was stabilized before being air lifted to Jackson. The incident is still under investigation.

 

