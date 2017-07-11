Woman stabbed by boyfriend in Magee

The Magee Police Department responded to a situation near 1304 1st Avenue Magee, MS last Friday. Assistant Chief Joey Womack explained that the emergency call was placed by a neighbor detailing a young woman who had sustained multiple stab wounds. The victim had a cut that extended from the center of her stomach to her right side, and she also had stab wounds on her arms. Officers immediately called for medical assistance, and the victim was transported to the University Hospital in Jackson. Womack explained that it took several stitches to close the wound and that the amount of blood loss was nearly fatal.

Following the incident Judge Ted Blakeney issued a warrant for Justin Ducksworth who was the alleged live in boyfriend of the victim. The couple had a history of domestic violence, and Ducksworth was arrested on November 6 at his parents’ home in Smith County.

Ducksworth was officially charged with aggravated domestic violence and had his initial appearance on November 7.