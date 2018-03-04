Andy Gipson named state’s Ag Commissioner

“For my family and I, this is a bullet that will fit our gun,” said former state representative Andy Gipson as he was introduced as the eighth Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce on Thursday March 29. Gipson was appointed to the position by Governor Phil Bryant.

Gipson took over the position from former commissioner Cindy Hyde-Smith, who will assume her appointment to the U.S. Senate, succeeding Sen. Thad Cochran, who retired from the Senate on April 1.

Gipson, of Braxton, served as representative of District 77 from 2008 until his recent appointment.

The Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner is an elected state executive position that serves a four year term. The commissioner’s duty is to regulate and promote agricultural related businesses within the state, and to promote Mississippi products throughout both the state and the rest of the world.

Gipson’s introduction was appropriately held at the Mississippi Agricultural Museum in Jackson. Bryant listed Gipson’s qualifications and described him as “hard working and dedicated.” Bryant said Gipson has owned a cow-calf operation for nearly 20 years. He has served on the state Agriculture Committee and has a bachelor of arts and political science degree from Mississippi College.

Gipson is an ordained minister and farmer. Bryant said he believes that Gipson can lead the agriculture industry to even greater heights, if possible. Bryant praised the work done by Cindy Hyde-Smith before introducing Gipson.

Gipson expressed gratitude for the opportunity and said he didn’t have to pray about it very long. Gipson thanked God, his family, and the governor. He shared a story about a young, “dark haired” Phil Bryant who visited his political science class years ago. Gipson also thanked God for the people of District 77 who have allowed him to serve them.

He said agriculture is a big part of Mississippi, and that everyone depends on it. He described agriculture as the basis of civilization, and talked about life before agriculture allowed people to settle. Gipson said, “It unites us and provides the basic of all human needs--food, fiber, and shelter.”

Gipson said that agriculture is the largest industry in Mississippi, and it will continue to be for years to come. “There is something peaceful about agriculture,” said Gipson. He explained his goals for agriculture. He expressed a desire to build upon the good work of Cindy Hyde-Smith. Gipson said he wants to see agriculture grow, and not be regulated too much. He stated that agriculture will thrive with limited regulations, and promised to employ a conservative style of decision making.

Gipson said, “There is a desire for people to reconnect with the land and enjoy the relationship of agriculture.”

He plans to meet with the employees of Agriculture Commerce and learn what the issues, challenges, and opportunities are. He said that the state recently broke ground on building a new Trade Mart building, and it will be completed soon. Gipson has plans to promote agricultural tourism, livestock shows, and farmer’s markets. He also mentioned growing and capitalizing on the great economic driver that is the MS State Fair.

Other plans included broadening the horizon to take advantage of more rodeo and entertainment opportunities. He announced that he will be conducting a farm tour to include all agricultural industries this year. Gipson announced plans for a major expansion of exports and imports along the Gulf Coast, and that he will be working closely with Senators Roger Wicker, Cindy Hyde-Smith, and the Trump administration to do so.

He said, “We have to have a global vision.” He explained that the opportunities he will seek to take advantage of will help the state reach broader markets. Gipson gave a recent example of export opportunities in India, which he described as the fasted growing country in the world. He said during his time in India he wanted a good piece of fried chicken. He explained that the country had a ban on US poultry. He announced that through his efforts and others that the ban on US poultry was recently lifted in India creating opportunities for MS farmers to compete in that market. “We will grow the pie,” said Gipson.

He closed with a description of planting a seed and allowing God to work. Gipson said, “I am excited about this like never before, to be able to serve all the people of Mississippi. Starting Monday morning we are going to get to work planting seeds and growing opportunities.”

Gipson will serve the remainder of Cindy Hyde-Smith’s term which will end in 2020. There will be a special election held to determine who will represent District 77. Assistant Secretary of State Leah Smith explained that the special election will be set by writ of the governor. According to MS Code 23-15-851 within 30 days after the vacancies occur in wither House of the Legislature the governor shall issue writs of election to fill the vacancies on a day specified in the writ of election. At least 40 days’ notice shall be given of the election in each county in which the election shall be held. The qualifying deadline for the election shall be 30 days prior to the election. The election will be conducted as a general election.