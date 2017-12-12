13 join first Color Run

Mendenhall High School recently hosted their first annual MHS CTE Color Run.

Suzan Bourn and Sandra Jager organized the event to benefit several of the student body organizations. Proceeds from the color run were dispersed among Mendenhall High School’s FFA, FCCLA, and DECA.

Bourn explained that the students wanted to try a different idea for fundraising. She said that the color run promoted a healthy fundraising alternative to selling candy or things people don’t use. Bourn said, “This was a fun family event and we don’t have a color run locally. It helps the students and benefits people in a healthy way.”

Thirteen runners participated in the event. They were given a white t-shirt that quickly became multicolored after the run began. Many of the students expressed excitement, and looked forward to participating in the future. Bourn said that they plan to make the color run a semi-annual event, and host another in the spring.