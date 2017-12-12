Primary tabs

13 join first Color Run

By MARLAN JONES,
  • 243 reads
Tue, 12/12/2017 - 1:03pm

Mendenhall High School recently hosted their first annual MHS CTE Color Run.

 Suzan Bourn and Sandra Jager organized the event to benefit several of the student body organizations. Proceeds from the color run were dispersed among Mendenhall High School’s FFA, FCCLA, and DECA.

Bourn explained that the students wanted to try a different idea for fundraising. She said that the color run promoted a healthy fundraising alternative to selling candy or things people don’t use.  Bourn said, “This was a fun family event and we don’t have a color run locally. It helps the students and benefits people in a healthy way.”

Thirteen runners participated in the event. They were given a white t-shirt that quickly became multicolored after the run began. Many of the students expressed excitement, and looked forward to participating in the future. Bourn said that they plan to make the color run a semi-annual event, and host another in the spring.

Obituaries

Johnnie Marie Carter

Johnnie Marie Carter, 68, of Brandon, MS passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at Crossgates... READ MORE

Stefanie Rene Hickey
Steven Duane Grayson
William Lenoard Hall, Sr.
Dolores Dell Boggan Wadsworth
Jamie Jones, Sr.

Social

SCA basketball

Simpson County Academy’s Cougar basketball teams had a busy week on the hardwood as they played games last week against Central Hinds Academy, Park Place Christi

Snow Day 2017
Community Calendar 12-14-2017
13 join first Color Run
Magee High School Beta Club Inductees
Cindy Whitley speaks to Automotive Services students

Copyright 2017 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.