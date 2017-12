The Magee Library will host a visit from Santa on Saturday, December 16, starting at 10 a.m.

Children can get their pictures made with the Santa!

There will be coloring sheets, a craft station, and snacks while waiting for the picture.

And, of course, the Christmas classic, “Twas the Night before Christmas” will be read.

Make plans to come see Santa! He will be gone on his sleigh before you know it!