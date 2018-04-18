Magee’s Miss Hospitality
Crowned Magee’s Miss Hospitality is Carley May, daughter of James and Dayna May. The graduate of Simpson County Academy currently attends the Simpson County Center of Co-Lin. While at Co-Lin, Carley has been voted Freshman Homecoming Maid, Phi Theta Kappa president, Sophomore Class representative, Who's Who, Miss Co-Lin, and was named a Beauty in the Co-Lin Trillium pageant. Following graduation from Co-Lin in May, Carley plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi to pursue a degree in nursing. Carley was crowned by Christin King and says she looks forward to representing the town that she loves as Miss Hospitality.