Wed, 04/18/2018 - 11:31am

Crowned Magee’s Miss Hospitality is Carley May, daughter of James and Dayna May. The graduate of Simpson County Academy currently attends the Simpson County Center of Co-Lin. While at Co-Lin, Carley has been voted Freshman Homecoming Maid, Phi Theta Kappa president, Sophomore Class representative, Who's Who, Miss Co-Lin, and was named a Beauty in the Co-Lin Trillium pageant. Following graduation from Co-Lin in May, Carley plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi to pursue a degree in nursing. Carley was crowned by Christin King and says she looks forward to representing the town that she loves as Miss Hospitality.

Obituaries

Joseph Alexander Montgomery

Mr. Montgomery, 74, passed from this life on Monday, April 16, 2018. He was born March 23, 1944... READ MORE

Bobbie Jean Little Taylor
Mary Atkisson
Timothy Gray
Cheryl Ann Buckley Bullock
Buford Daniel Berry

Weddings & Engagements

Banis, Fewell to unite June 2

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Banis of Magee joyfully announce the engagement of their daughter, Savannah... READ MORE

Smith and Sanford to wed
Little and Baldwin to unite April 14
Womack, Duran to exchange vows April 21

Social

Stewart, Brinson wed May 12

Rebekah Stewart and Ray Brinson are pleased to announce their upcoming marriage on May 12, 2018, at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Magee.

A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall.

Board transfers Luckey
Four head to specialty schools
Four head to specialty schools
Community Calendar 4-19-2018
