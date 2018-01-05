Green for the Greens is this weekend

By PAT BROWN,
Tue, 05/01/2018 - 1:25pm

It is that time of year again, time for the annual Simpson County Country Club Green for the Greens Golf Tournament.

The event will be held this Saturday with a tee time set for noon.

The format for the tournament is a four person scramble.  Entry fee is $125 per person or a team of four for $500.    The fee includes 18 holes of golf and cart rental. 

The field is limited so if you are interested contact Billy Williams at the country club at 601-849-3567. 

The annual event is sponsored by Trustmark National Bank of Magee. 

In addition to cash prizes a large number of prizes have been donated by local businesses.  A light lunch will be provided for golfers, and the evening will be capped off with a steak diner for the golfer and their guest. 

Proceeds from the tournament will go toward improving the course at the country club.

A new organization has been formed at the country club called Members Golf Association.  In addition to improving the quality of play at the course, MGA is also recruiting new members to the country club. 

There is a ladies group which is forming out of the MGA. 

There is also a social committee that is working to sponsor additional activities of the club.

There is discussion about resurfacing the greens on the course and the club is working with Nathan Crace to develop master plan for future development of the course.  There is also discussion about the possibility of building a driving range as well as a new practice green.

The annual stock holders meeting for the country club will be held the third Thursday in May.  Members will receive notice by mail.  In addition to the annual members new board members as well as officers for the upcoming year will be elected.

If you would like additional information about the country club call Billy Williams at 601-849-3567.

 

