Simpson County Falcons come in third

Because of the snow cancellation on December 9, the Falcon Midgets (9 & 10 yrs) would travel to Petal HS and play Kemper County for 3rd place in the MYFA's (MS Youth Football Association) state finals last Saturday. The layoff appeared to spark a new sense of resolve in this football team after the loss to Quitman in the semi-finals.

The Wildcats of Kemper Co. would win the coin toss and elect to go on offense first. The revitalized Falcon defense would have none of it as they shut down the initial Wildcat drive 3 and out. On the ensuing Falcon offensive drive Coach Morris dished up a steady diet of hard running by Arron Martin and Jaylon Dampeer. They would score after 7 plays, Kemper Co. would deny the extra points. 6-0 Falcons early on. On the Wildcats’ next series the Falcon defense was relentless, forcing the Wildcats to once again punt. The Falcons’ second drive would be a repeat of the first with strong blocking by the offensive line and crafty running by the backs to include a 24 yard pickup on a reverse run by Kane Butler. The Falcons scored and would not be denied its extra points. The first half would end with the Falcons leading 14-0. Kemper Co. made good adjustments in its defense to start the 2nd half forcing the Falcons to punt on its opening drive. This is how the 3rd quarter would go as both defenses bent but did not break. Things would get intense in the 4th as the Wildcats scored on a 35 yard scamper into the end zone. The Falcon defense would return the favor, however, and deny the extra points. The score now: 14-6 Falcons. This would end up being the final score. Kemper County would nearly tie the game late as they had a first and goal on the 8 yard line. The Falcon defense once again answered the call and would force a turnover on downs, dashing the Wildcats’ hope. A very exciting game throughout. What a great way to end a season! Stand out defense and offensive play by Kane Butler earned him MVP honors. Stand out defensive play by James Drennan, Dorian Franks, Princeton Miller, Henry Funches and Cameron Smith. The entire offensive line deserves recognition as well as the leadership exhibited by Myles Womack at the QB position. Congrats to all the Falcon teams on a great season! Thanks to all the coaches, parents and sponsors. Would like to thank the staffs at all the Simpson County schools for their support as well. The Falcons would like to wish everyone a wonderful Christmas and safe New Year! GO FALCONS!