Bank to fund Al Gary Co-Lin Scholarship

Dennis Ammann, President and Chief Executive Officer of Peoples Bank, today announced that the bank would fund three college scholarships annually for Simpson County students attending the local campus of Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

The scholarships are being established in memory of long-time Peoples Bank Director Allen W. Gary, III, who died in an auto accident in January, 2018. The Peoples Bank/ Allen W. Gary, III Memorial Scholarships will be awarded annually each spring.

“Al invested his life in service to others and had a huge impact on our community,” Ammann said. “As a former teacher, he would love to know that deserving students will receive one of three $1,000 scholarships for years to come.”

Gary served on the bank’s Board of Directors for 18 years. He graduated from Mendenhall High School in 1965. He attended the University of Mississippi, played football at Millsaps College and earned his degree from Delta State University. He also attended Belhaven College and later earned his Certified Public Accountant accreditation.

He taught and coached at several public schools across Mississippi before embarking on his professional career as a CPA. He then became a valued part of the State Auditor’s Office.

After living in McComb for a bit, Gary and his wife, the former Jean “Jeannie” Fitzgerald, moved to Mendenhall, where he opened his CPA practice. He subsequently served as business manager of the Simpson County School District and served as the chief financial and operating officer at Simpson General Hospital. Aside from his Board position at Peoples Bank, Gary was also the chairman of the Health Solutions Board for the Rural Health Association and a budget consultant for the City of Morton.

Gary was an active member at First Baptist Church of Mendenhall where he served as a deacon and was also a Gideon. He enjoyed all sports, especially Ole Miss football, and spent many weekends at his deer camp with friends and family.

In 200, Gary was elected mayor of Mendenhall and completed his term in 2005. In 2015, he was named the Mendenhall Area Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year.

“He was a true giver to those around him. We are privileged to be able to provide these scholarships to students in Simpson County,” Ammann noted. “And I am proud that we can do so in memory of a great friend, a devoted civic leader and a much-appreciated director of Peoples Bank.”