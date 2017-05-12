Primary tabs

Buddy Mullins entertains at The Corner Grocery

Tue, 12/05/2017 - 1:21pm

Playing before a standing room only crowd, Buddy Mullins performed Friday night as warm up for a local blue grass ensemble at The Corner Grocery in D’Lo.  In addition to a little gospel music Buddy played some holiday music and pop. 

  Minnie Hollaway also shared her musical talent for the crowd.  Not only was the place packed for the music, but folks also enjoyed homemade soup and cornbread. 

  It is not often you have a problem parking in D’Lo but this was one of those occasions and by the response there is a good possibility this may happen again soon. 

  Owners Andy and Leslie Gipson plan to open for breakfast and lunch. For additional information see The Lighter Side on page 4.   

Platinum Club enjoys 10-day tour of Italy

After months of planning and anticipation, 30 Peoples Bank Platinum Club travelers flew from Jackson to Atlanta on Nov. 1 on the first leg of a fall trip to Italy.

