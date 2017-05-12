Christmas cheer spreads through county

It is starting to look a lot like Christmas around Simpson County. Main Street in Mendenhall and Magee has been decorated with reindeer, candy canes, and trumpet- sounding angels. The towns of D’Lo, Harrisville, and Braxton each held their Christmas parades last Saturday.

The Mendenhall Public Library hosted their annual Christmas open house on December 4. The event was held in conjunction with a Mississippi Blood Services Blood Drive. This event also concluded a silent auction held by the library that included several decorations, cook books, and other gifts. Santa Claus made an early appearance in Simpson County and greeted children in the Mendenhall Civic Center. He was available for pictures and gifted each child with a candy cane. Mendenhall Library Branch Manager Rhoda Benton said, “We do this every year. It has become a tradition for kicking off the holiday season.”

She also explained that the library still has nine angels left on their Angel Tree. The Angel Tree program is sponsored by the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas to children ages 15 and under throughout Mississippi. It helps bring the magic of Christmas to more than 4,000 children during the holiday season.

Benton described the program as a good opportunity for people to give back and help families in need. The parents of every Angel Tree child must go through a screening process in order to be selected to receive gifts. Benton encourages everyone to stop by the library and adopt an angel during the holiday season.

The Mendenhall Library will host two additional Christmas events later this month. On December 14 the library will host a do-it-yourself Christmas ornament class for adults and a teen Christmas crafts class on December 19.

The annual Mendenhall Christmas Parade sponsored by the Mendenhall Chamber of Commerce will be held December 12 at 6 p.m. A large line up of floats, marching bands, and entertainment has been planned.

The Magee Christmas Parade will be held December 14 beginning at 6 p.m. Following the parade Christmas will be sung in Ural Everett Park on Main.

Several churches and other organizations will also be providing meals on Christmas throughout the county.