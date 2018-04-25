City joins opioid lawsuit

The Magee Board of Aldermen made an unexpected move at the last board meeting when they signed on as plaintiffs in a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers.

There was zero discussion at this meeting other than city attorney Bruce Smith recommending that the city become a party to the suit.

At a previous meeting a representative from a law firm in Dallas, Texas, attempted to get the city to sign on to the suit, but at that point the city tabled the request for a recommendation from Smith.

When informed of the request, Smith told the board he recommended that the city enter into an agreement with a law firm in Birmingham, Beasley Allen, which would work on a contingency fee of 33 percent. Smith told the board he had previous experience with this firm and that “they would be good to work with.”

The newspaper questioned the amount in damages the city was claiming. No one could answer and said that the amount would be available through the county. This is incorrect, however, because the county does not maintain that information. Smith said the city could regain fees from housing inmates who were opioid addicts, but no expenses were recorded expenses for inmates who were suffering from opioid addiction.

In a follow up interview with Mayor Dale Berry, he deferred all questions to the board attorney Smith.

Alderman Whitney Baker said that while the decision to join the lawsuit had not been discussed a lot, it made sense for the city to be a party to it because while the exact figures are not currently available, it is obvious that there has been damage based on the fact that so many studies have found an unusually high number of opioids being prescribed in this area.

In other actions, the board approved a new ordinance regarding mobile food stands in the city. They must receive an annual permit from the city which costs $250 and carry insurance in the amount of $500,000. The location in which these vendors set up must be approved by the zoning administrator.

Mayor Berry announced that Betty Eller Everette was going to launch an Uber car service in Magee.

He also announced that the city building inspector has issued three new building permits for commercial ventures. He told the board that the city’s requests for grants for equipment for the fire department had been denied.

He announced that the Mississippi Scholars banquet would be held May 3 at First Baptist Church. The event starts at 6 p.m., and the featured speaker is Dr. Jimmy Abraham.