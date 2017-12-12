Primary tabs

City surprised by snow!

  • 181 reads
Tue, 12/12/2017 - 1:12pm

A snowman watches over proceedings at Mendenhall’s City Hall after a surprise snowfall on Dec. 8.

Obituaries

Johnnie Marie Carter

Johnnie Marie Carter, 68, of Brandon, MS passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at Crossgates... READ MORE

Stefanie Rene Hickey
Steven Duane Grayson
William Lenoard Hall, Sr.
Dolores Dell Boggan Wadsworth
Jamie Jones, Sr.

Social

SCA basketball

Simpson County Academy’s Cougar basketball teams had a busy week on the hardwood as they played games last week against Central Hinds Academy, Park Place Christi

Snow Day 2017
Community Calendar 12-14-2017
13 join first Color Run
Magee High School Beta Club Inductees
Cindy Whitley speaks to Automotive Services students

Copyright 2017 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.