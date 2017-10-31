Co-Lin hosts Tailgate event

The Co-Lin Simpson County Center recently hosted their Homecoming Tailgate.

The college partnered with local banks and businesses to provide a day of fun and fellowship for their students, as well as local high school seniors and dually enrolled juniors.

Student Records Manager Nicole Cheramie explained that the tailgate was a precursor to the Co-Lin Homecoming football game last Saturday. Free food, music, and giveaways were provided to everyone in attendance, and Homecoming Maids for the Simpson County Center were presented.

Dr. Dewayne Middleton said, “It’s our first tailgating event and we wanted our dual enrollment and high school students to come out and see the campus.” The event received good participation from Magee, Simpson Academy, and Mendenhall high school. Many of the students had questions concerning enrollment and how to begin the college application process. The staff at Co-Lin made themselves available to field these question and any others that potential students had.

Students currently enrolled in Co-Lin were also available to speak to students, and share their experiences.

Organizations from throughout the county supported the event. People’s Bank, PriorityOne Bank, Trustmark, and the National Guard all set up booths to share information with students. Co-Lin also had representation from many of their student organizations, including the Co-Lin Archery team, SGA, Co-Lin Alumni Association, and Co-Lin Simpson County Campus Ministry. Renew 96.9 “The Voice of Magee” provided music. Co-Lin’s librarian, Bryon Conville, manned the grill and prepared hotdogs.

Dr. Middleton said that the most exciting event of the day was the obstacle course. Each campus had a team represent them in the running of an obstacle course that included jumping hurdles, running through tires, and weaving through cones. The team with the fastest time would then take on the Co-Lin faculty. Overall the event accomplished the goal of exposing current seniors and juniors to what Co-Lin has to offer.

Dr. Middleton said, “We had proper representation from everyone in the community, and we plan to continue to do this annually.”