County reopens seven repaired bridges

Mon, 11/20/2017 - 1:32pm

Ben Warren, Simpson County road manager, reported to the county Board of Supervisors that the county has reopened seven of the 15 bridges which had been closed by the state.

Warren told the board that an additional two bridges had been repaired but had not been inspected so they could be re-opened.  Warren also reported that the bridge on Jake Barnes Road had erosion issues which had been corrected. 

The board approved the transfer of proceeds from the retired Quality Foods bond to the bridge fund, a total of $22,470.  This will help offset some of the unexpected bridge repairs mandated by the Mississippi Department of Transportation. 

Sheriff Donald O’Cain reported to the board that he had named Greg Reynolds as his administrative assistant to replace Scott Womack.  The board also approved Sgt. Chris Wallace to Lieutenant of Narcotics and  Billy Segheni for promotion to Sergeant over narcotics. 

The sheriff also reported that his office was holding a church safety training workshop this past Monday at 9 a.m.

The board agreed to  consider the appointment of an interim Constable to replace Dan Easterling, who died recently.  The replacement would be named until a special election can be held in November 2018.  The board agreed to discuss the position at the December board meeting.  They also agreed to advertise the position in this week’s newspaper. 

The board agreed to purchase a new sweeper from Puckett Machinery for approximately $50,000.  

The next meeting of the board was held on Monday, November 20.  One reason is that the board is closing out the year before new procedures are instituted for 2018.   

