County reviews four applicants for constable

It was incorrectly reported from their last board meeting that the Simpson County Board of Supervisors purchased two tractors for $91,000 each.

This was the newspaper’s error.

The actual contract which was approved at this week’s meeting was a final cost of $82,581 for two tractors with a standard two year warranty.

At this week’s meeting the board agreed to the purchase of two bush hogs from R&M Tractor, a 10 foot for $15,244 and a 15 foot cutter for $17,988.64. Both prices were below the state bid purchase price.

It was also incorrectly reported that bridges on Heed Neeley and Macedonia were awaiting inspection. Heed Neeley may take up to two years awaiting funding from State Aid. Macedonia Bridge is under contract and work will start in mid-December.

The county’s bridge problem is exacerbated by required federal bridge inspections which are costing $10,000, according to Supervisor Danny Craft

This week the board agreed to purchase two new 4x4 Ford Explorers, one for Glen Jennings, head of Emergency Management, and one that was budgeted for the Tax Assessor’s office. The vehicle for Jennings will cost $32,013 with the emergency lighting package. The vehicle for the Tax Assessor’s office is at state contract at $28,107.

Donnie Caughman of the Simpson County Development Foundation told the board that the help the county had provided through the road department had been beneficial toward business development efforts.

The board approved sending Joe Andrews to investigator school in January. The class will cost $1,500. The sheriff also reported on the success of the church security program recently held in Mendenhall. He anticipates another class to be held at First Baptist in Magee. He said an active shooter program was held at Simspon Academy.

County Administrator Rhuel Dickinson reported that four candidates had applied forl the position of constable created by the death of Dan Easterling. They were Chris Jones, Dusty Drennan, Joe David Garner and Jerri Easterling, Dan Easterling’s widow.

When the issue surfaced Drennan was the only person in attendance, and he expressed his interest in the position. He said he had the experience as well as having run for the position the past four elections. The board agreed to wait until the next meeting in December before naming a replacement, who will serve until a special election can be held in November of 2018.

The board presented a proclamation to Jerri Easterling in recognition of the service which her husband offered to the county.

The board accepted and opened bids for supplies that are used over the course of the year, including items like culverts, gravel, asphalt and other consumables for the county. The bids are to be tabulated and made available at the next board meeting.

An economic development issue as well as a personnel issue came before the board. The board went into executive session to discuss a prospect.

The next meeting of the Board of Supervisors of is scheduled for December 15.