Crazy Day 2017 will add Treat Street to the lineup

Crazy Day is almost here! This year expect to see some of your favorite people dressed up as Treat Street becomes part of the Crazy Day tradition.

All of this and more will start on Saturday October 28. The work will start early as some of the food vendors start setting up for the annual event on Friday night.

The arts and crafts folks will start rolling in to place around 4:30 in the morning to find members of the Magee Chamber guiding them in to locations to set up for the annual craft and trade show. This year the event officially kicks off at 9 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. The idea is that everyone will not have to be set up by sunrise. But the arts and crafts are only a part of what will be going on.

At 7:30 a.m., Dash for the Cash sponsored by Peoples Bank starts and the 5 K fun run starts at 9 a.m. The plan is to have the vendors ready for business by 9 a.m. Kids Zone should be operational by 9 a.m. at the Community House, which is a change from the past when it was located at the end of Main Avenue.

Registration for the Classic Car Show is from 7:30 until 9:30. Voting for winners will be from 9:30 a.m. until noon and awards will be given at 12:30.

The city will present awards at Ural Everett Park for the World Champs Baseball Team and the 1967 Basketball team. At 10:30 the Magee Show Choir will perform, and presentations will be made afterward.

The costume contest and pumpkin carving contest at 4 p.m. will be in Ural Everett Park.

Treat Street will be held behind the community center from 5 until 8 p.m.

The city is asking those who want to trick or treat in Magee to do so Saturday until 9 p.m.