Go Red event to feature locals

Wed, 04/25/2018 - 8:45am

The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women luncheon on May 3 will feature three special guests from Simpson County.

Darlene Garner of Magee was interviewed on April 2 for a film on her family’s journey through heart disease that will be shown at the luncheon. 

Her daughter, Liz Garner Ethridge of Magee, suffered from hypertropic scardiomyopathy and survived a heart transplant in 2004.  A younger daughter with the same condition, Kadie Garner, also had a heart transplant but died in 2011.

Liz will speak at the luncheon and model in the annual Go Red for Women fashion show as part of the event.  Sadie Moody of Magee was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) and will also model in the fashion show.  All models in the show are survivors of heart disease.

Heart disease and stroke account for one in three deaths of women in the United States, more than all cancers.  The purpose of the luncheon is to highlight heart disease prevention and treatment.  The theme is “Let’s Unite to Prevent Heart Disease and Stroke.”

The luncheon will be held from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at the Jackson Convention Complex at 105 E. Pascagoula St. in Jackson.  Tickets are available for $100 each.  Contact Jill Strickland at 601-321-1209.               land@heart.org

 

Social

Stewart, Brinson wed May 12

Rebekah Stewart and Ray Brinson are pleased to announce their upcoming marriage on May 12, 2018, at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Magee.

A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall.

