Magee Guard unit deployed

By PAT BROWN,
Tue, 03/13/2018 - 12:46pm

The City of Magee along with the Magee Chamber of Commerce will host an event on Thursday, March 15, in recognition of the local Magee National Guard unit that is preparing for deployment. 

The unit,which is part of the 155th Armored Brigade,  is Company A of the 106 Support Battalion. 

The event will start with an address from  Mississippi’s Commander- in-Chief, Governor Phil Bryant.  There will be a parade around town that concludes with lunch to be served at the Family Life Center of First Baptist Church of Magee. 

The meal is being provided by Chris Jones. Pulled pork sandwich plates will be $6 each and proceeds will go to the family support group of the unit after expenses for the event are paid. 

C. J. Stewart, a U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient, will be guest speaker for the event.  

The local unit will deploy to Afghanistan and eventually will perform support services in Kabul.

For additional information about the event you may contact Joe Worrell with the City of Magee or Doris Adcox at the Chamber of Commerce.   

 

Simpson Central School Archery program

Local resident Tracy Runnels, left, donates a $1500 check to Supt. Greg Paes for the Simpson Central School Archery program.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

