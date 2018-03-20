Mendenhall Chamber banquet is Thursday

The 59th Mendenhall Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet will be hosted at the Mendenhall Armory on March 22.

The banquet will include a silent auction that begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the program and dinner which start at 7 p.m. Dinner will be catered by Smokey Mountain Grill.

Andy McMillan is the current Chamber of Commerce president. The Chamber of Commerce Banquet is a celebration of business owners and accomplishments for the Mendenhall Area. It is also an opportunity to recognize exceptional citizens.

Miss Hospitality Bobbie Joe Warren will pass her crown to the next young woman in line to represent Mendenhall. STAR Students and Teachers at Mendenhall High School and Simpson Academy will be named. Star Student honors are awarded to the student with the highest ACT score, and that student chooses the Star Teacher. Dalton Gibson and Mark Hudson were last year’s student and teacher for Mendenhall High School. Jacob Holbrook and Kevin Davis were the student and teacher for Simpson Academy.

The Outstanding Citizen Award, which was won by Dixie Everett last year, will also be presented. The final award given will be Business of the Year, which was awarded to Joe and Delores McGuffee in 2017 for successfully operating McGuffee’s Drugs for 56 years.

Tickets for the banquet are $25. For more information contact the Mendenhall Area Chamber of Commerce at 601-847-1725.