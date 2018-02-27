Mr. and Miss Magee High School Calder Reed and Kadin Adcox

Elected by their peers to serve as Mr. and Miss Magee High School are Kadin Adcox and Calder Reed.

Kadin is the 17-year old daughter of Paige and Matt Workman and Brandon Adcox. She is a former head cheerleader of the Trojan cheer squad, Senior Class vice president, member of the Beta Club, Future Leaders of Simpson County, Mayor’s Youth Council, FLA and former FBLA president.

Kadin is also a member fo the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, a Superintendent’s Scholar and a Mississippi Scholar.

Recently she was also selected as Class Favorite, Most Cooperative.

Kadin plans to cheer at the college level and earn a degree in business management.

Calder is the 17-year-old son of Lisa Reed and Steven Reed. He is the Student Body president of Magee High School and is a member of the MHS Drumline. Calder is also a member of Beta Club, SADD, National Honor Society, FCA and Bible Club and plays tennis for the Trojans. His future plans are to attend Louisiana State University, but he is undecided on a major.