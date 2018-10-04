No funds for proposed senior citizen center

Despite efforts by the City of Magee it appears that no funds are available for the building of a proposed Senior Citizens Community Center.

Mayor Dale Berry told city aldermen at the board meeting Monday that the city’s population of 4,500 is over the 3,900 cutoff for qualifying for 90 percent funding. He said the city could qualify for a $600,000 grant but the city’s share would be $300,000.

Berry also told the board that the city is about to “get aggressive” about people having animals and not providing them shelter. He said that first the animal control officer would issue a first warning and then the police department would become involved. Berry indicated his intention to aggressively go after people whom he considered “inhumane to other people” if they do not care for animals within the city limits.

Attorney Bruce Smith confirmed that there are provisions in the law for dealing with offenders to animal control laws.

The board agreed to forego their annual recreational grant from the county in order to help offset expenses for prison labor used for city projects. The city has been receiving $10,000 per year from the county. When asked if that the loss would cause an issue with the Park and Recreation Department, Berry said they had not received the funds and it would not be a problem to overcome the shortfall in funding.

Berry then reported that title work for the old elementary property in Magee’s Goodwater Community cost the city $3,200 and that the law firm of Ringer and Associates was requiring a survey because of the extensive work required on the title and division of property involved. The survery is expected to cost $6,000.

The board discussed the adoption of a food vendor ordinance for the city. Zoning Administrator David Dunn presented a proposed change to the zoning ordinance that would address food trucks which was not a part of the recently adopted zoning ordinance. One reason for the change is that local businesses have made an investment in what is termed “brick and mortar” in the community and food trucks have escaped that commitment up to this point.

The newly adopted guidelines will be published prior to enforcement of the new standards. New guidelines will require the businesses to acquire a permit and privilege license from the city and a permit from the State Health Department. The permitees will be required to have liability coverage in the amount of $500,000 and will be required to pay a $250 annual permit fee.

The ordinance will not include food vending for special events. An exception will be granted for fruit, melons or vegetables raised locally. There are also restrictions as to where these mobile vendors may set up.

The city plans to set up the local farmer’s market again for locally raised produce. The goal is to start it by Labor Day. Alderman Whitney Baker was to meet with 4-H Agent Amanda Blakeney and establish a plan to report back to the city.

Berry reported to the board that pipes as well as man holes were ready to be installed in Cypress Point Subdivision and that owner Chris Lane paid the city $7,004 for the cost of materials as soon they were installed. The city approved Lane starting the next phase of the development.