The Pearl River Basin Development District transferred deeds

By PAT BROWN,
Wed, 04/25/2018 - 7:47am

The Pearl River Basin Development District transferred deeds of ownership to the Simpson County Board of  Supervisors Monday afternoon.  This comes on the heels of the dissolution of the District based on funding issues.  From left is Simpson County Board Attorney Danny Welch, Board of Supervisors President Brian Kennedy, and Mike Davis representing Pearl River.  The county will take ownership of the Merit Park at a later date. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Obituaries

Jones Ray Fitzhugh

Jones Ray Fitzhugh, 75, died on April 24, 2018, in Simpson County, Mississippi. Mr. Fitzhugh... READ MORE

Sara B. Laird
Frances Earl Mason
Gerry Michael Shoemaker
Joseph Alexander Montgomery
Bobbie Jean Little Taylor

Weddings & Engagements

Banis, Fewell to unite June 2

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Banis of Magee joyfully announce the engagement of their daughter, Savannah... READ MORE

Smith and Sanford to wed
Little and Baldwin to unite April 14
Womack, Duran to exchange vows April 21

Social

Stewart, Brinson wed May 12

Rebekah Stewart and Ray Brinson are pleased to announce their upcoming marriage on May 12, 2018, at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Magee.

A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall.

Board transfers Luckey
Four head to specialty schools
Community Calendar 4-19-2018
Magee’s Miss Hospitality

