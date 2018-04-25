The Pearl River Basin Development District transferred deedsBy PAT BROWN,
- 263 reads
The Pearl River Basin Development District transferred deeds of ownership to the Simpson County Board of Supervisors Monday afternoon. This comes on the heels of the dissolution of the District based on funding issues. From left is Simpson County Board Attorney Danny Welch, Board of Supervisors President Brian Kennedy, and Mike Davis representing Pearl River. The county will take ownership of the Merit Park at a later date.