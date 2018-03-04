PriorityOne welcomes Maddox

Robert J. Barnes, President and CEO, PriorityOne Bank, recently announced the hire of Lee Maddox.

Maddox will serve as Loan Officer for PriorityOne at their Magee Lending Center location. Barnes stated, “Lee is well known and respected in the community of Magee; we are extremely pleased to have him on board with us at PriorityOne. We know he will be a valuable asset to our team.”

Maddox, who graduated from Magee High School in 1998, holds a degree in business administration from the University of Southern Mississippi. He comes to PriorityOne after a 22-year career with Walmart, many of those years in management.

Maddox has also served his community in multiple leadership roles. He is a former Magee Chamber of Commerce president, active with the American Cancer Society, and an active member of Goodwater Baptist Church. He says he is happy to be returning to Magee to work and anxiously awaits the opportunity to become more involved in community activities. Lee and his wife Kim live in Magee and have a 6-month-old daughter, Emilia.

PriorityOne Bank, based in Magee, Mississippi, operates 14 offices in 11 Mississippi communities: Collins, Seminary, Hattiesburg, Magee, Mendenhall, Richland, Brandon, Ridgeland, Pearl, Pelahatchie, and Morton. The bank has assets of approximately $600 million.