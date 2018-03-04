Primary tabs

PriorityOne welcomes Maddox

  • 27 reads
Tue, 04/03/2018 - 1:57pm

Robert J. Barnes, President and CEO, PriorityOne Bank, recently announced the hire of Lee Maddox.

Maddox will serve as Loan Officer for PriorityOne at their Magee Lending Center location.  Barnes stated, “Lee is well known and respected in the community of Magee; we are extremely pleased to have him on board with us at PriorityOne. We know he will be a valuable asset to our team.”

Maddox, who graduated from Magee High School in 1998, holds a degree in business administration from the University of Southern Mississippi. He comes to PriorityOne after a 22-year career with Walmart, many of those years in management.

Maddox has also served his community in multiple leadership roles. He is a former Magee Chamber of Commerce president, active with the American Cancer Society, and an active member of Goodwater Baptist Church. He says he is happy to be returning to Magee to work and anxiously awaits the opportunity to become more involved in community activities. Lee and his wife Kim live in Magee and have a 6-month-old daughter, Emilia.

PriorityOne Bank, based in Magee, Mississippi, operates 14 offices in 11 Mississippi communities: Collins, Seminary, Hattiesburg, Magee, Mendenhall, Richland, Brandon, Ridgeland, Pearl, Pelahatchie, and Morton. The bank has assets of approximately $600 million.

 

 

Obituaries

Wilson C. "Toby" Wade

Wilson C. "Toby" Wade passed away on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at UMMC Hospital in Jackson at... READ MORE

Jessie Fay Cook
John M. Hester
David Michael Layton
Ruby Nell Coulter
Hugh Jack Stubbs

Weddings & Engagements

Smith and Sanford to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Greg Smith of Saltillo announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their... READ MORE

Little and Baldwin to unite April 14
Womack, Duran to exchange vows April 21

Social

April is Autism Awareness Month

In order to highlight the growing need for concern and awareness about autism, the Autism Society has been celebrating National Autism Awareness Month since the 1970s.

Community Calendar 4-5-2018
Students attend Construction Day
Elizabeth Magee steps out from behind scenes
Community Calendar 3-29-2018
Magee High welcomes new head football coach

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.