Ride the block is this Friday

Tue, 02/27/2018 - 2:38pm

It is finally here--Friday nights and Riding the Block!

The event brings back some special memories for folks in Magee of the days when kids did their socializing downtown. 

The City of Magee and the Magee Chamber of Commerce, event sponsors, have been working together for months to launch the event. 

As of Monday morning Mayor Dale Berry reports that three food vendors will be setting up food in downtown Magee for the event. 

The event will be held from 6 until 11 p.m. on Friday night, and according to Mayor Berry it will be held the first Friday of each month over the next four months.

Berry said the city will have barricades on Choctaw for those folks who would like to walk around and mingle. 

He said the food vendors will be setting up next to the Community Center.    

 

