Tea in the Garden postponed

Tue, 03/20/2018 - 1:52pm

Due to circumstances beyond their control, the Magee Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has made the decision to postpone the 7th Annual Tea in the Garden at the Historic McAlpin House in Magee, which was previously set for March 30.

Chamber President Laura Lyn Barr stated, “Tea in the Garden is an event that was dreamed up and brought to life by Gloria Lucas seven years ago. The event would not be the same without her. The Chamber Board unanimously agreed that the event should be rescheduled at a time when she is able to be there.”

At this time, the Board does not have any information regarding a new date for the event but plans to publicize a new date as soon as possible.

Additionally, Barr said that the Board would like to extend their thoughts and prayers to Ms. Gloria Lucas and wish her a speedy recovery.

“We anxiously await her return to her beautiful home so that Tea in the Garden can be celebrated properly,” Barr said.

 

